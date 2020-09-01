Florida Announces Ban On Nursing Home Visits Will Be Lifted

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that he will lift the states ban on visiting nursing homes that has cut off vulnerable seniors from family since mid-March over fears of spreading the new coronavirus.

DeSantis said he would lift the ban in an executive order later Tuesday, following recommendations from a nursing home task force that has met in recent weeks.

The task force recommends that homes allow family members to visit their loved ones no more than two at a time, and that they wear protective gear including masks. Facilities would need to go 14 days without any new cases of COVID-19 among staff or residents to allow the visits.

