Florida Announces Ban On Nursing Home Visits Will Be Lifted

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that he will lift the states ban on visiting nursing homes that has cut off vulnerable seniors from family since midMarch over fears of spreading the new coronavirus.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Tuesday that he will lift the states ban on visiting nursing homes that has cut off vulnerable seniors from family since mid-March over fears of spreading the new coronavirus.

DeSantis said he would lift the ban in an executive order later Tuesday, following recommendations from a nursing home task force that has met in recent weeks.

The task force recommends that homes allow family members to visit their loved ones no more than two at a time, and that they wear protective gear including masks. Facilities would need to go 14 days without any new cases of COVID-19 among staff or residents to allow the visits.

Follow AP coverage of the pandemic at https://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • First Published: September 1, 2020, 11:00 PM IST
