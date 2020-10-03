Next Story
Florida Forges Ahead In Lifting Curbs Amid Virus Concerns
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020 file photo, Pinellas County poll worker Jeanne Coffey wears a protective shield as she works the front door at the Coliseum Ball Room during the state's primary election, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Republicans in Florida are narrowing the voter registration gap with Democrats, underscoring the state's status as a crucial battleground in November. (Scott Keller/Tampa Bay Times via AP, File)
As the summer coronavirus spike in Sunbelt states subsides, Florida has gone the furthest in lifting restrictions, especially on restaurants where the burden of ensuring safety has shifted to business owners and residents raising concerns of a resurgence.
- Associated Press
- Last Updated: October 3, 2020, 6:48 PM IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor