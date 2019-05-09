English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Florida Governor Signs Bill Allowing Teachers to Carry Guns in School
Under current law, only teachers who also have another role such as sports coach are eligible to carry weapons on campus.
Representative image.
Loading...
Florida: Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that will allow more classroom teachers to carry guns in school, a response to last year's mass shooting at a Parkland high school.
DeSantis signed the bill in private Wednesday and issued no statement. It was one of the more contentious bills of a legislative session that ended Saturday.
The measure expands an existing school "guardian" program and allows any teacher to volunteer to carry a weapon if their local school district approves.
Volunteers must undergo police-style training and a psychiatric evaluation.
Under current law, only teachers who also have another role such as sports coach are eligible to carry weapons on campus.
The bill makes other changes to a school safety law enacted after 17 people were killed in February 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
DeSantis signed the bill in private Wednesday and issued no statement. It was one of the more contentious bills of a legislative session that ended Saturday.
The measure expands an existing school "guardian" program and allows any teacher to volunteer to carry a weapon if their local school district approves.
Volunteers must undergo police-style training and a psychiatric evaluation.
Under current law, only teachers who also have another role such as sports coach are eligible to carry weapons on campus.
The bill makes other changes to a school safety law enacted after 17 people were killed in February 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
-
Monday 06 May , 2019
Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
-
Saturday 04 May , 2019
Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Hans Raj Hans On Congress Ditching Him And Modi Being Re-Elected
Monday 06 May , 2019 Fighting Pollution, The Vietnamese Way
Saturday 04 May , 2019 Elections 2019: 'Employment Is As Important As National Security', Rahul Gandhi To News18
Friday 03 May , 2019 Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Cast And Crew 'Fully Assembled' in This 360 Pic Captured by Iron Man
- The Emotion is Amazing: Teary-Eyed Mauricio Pochettino Hailed Tottenham Heroes
- Ishan Khatter Calls Deepika Padukone Star Wars' Chewbacca In a Hilarious Comment
- Detective Pikachu Creators 'Leak' Their Own Copy of the Film, Ryan Reynolds Comes to the Rescue
- PUBG Mobile Players Alert as Apex Legends Mobile is Confirmed by EA: Release Date, Crossplay And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results