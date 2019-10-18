Florida Issues Advisory After 1 Confirmed Case of Dengue Fever

The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County has advised the residents of an increase in mosquito-borne disease activity in the county. This comes after a human case of locally-acquired dengue fever was confirmed. This led to a heightened concern among residents that more people could get ill from mosquito-borne diseases like dengue, malaria, zika or chikungunya.

According to the Department of Health, about one in four people infected with dengue fever will get sick.

Symptoms of dengue fever typically appear between two to 14 days after the bite from an infected mosquito. Dengue can cause fever and other symptoms such as headache, eye, muscle or joint pain, rash, nausea and vomiting among those infected. Furthermore, people with mild illness typically recover within a week with symptomatic treatment.

A small number of infected people can develop a severe illness resulting in shock and internal bleeding, requiring prompt medical care. People who have been previously infected with dengue virus, pregnant women and infants are at an increase risk from the severe disease.

According to officials, the risk of transmission to humans has increased and to protect oneself, one has to remember to 'Drain and Cover.' The health experts say that one can protect themselves from mosquitoes by,

Drain water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flower pots or any other containers. Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, etc. that can accumulate water. Empty and clean birdbaths and pet's water bowls at least once or twice a week. Protect boats and vehicles from water accumulation. Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated and empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.

Further, they advise to wearing shoes, socks, and long pants and long-sleeves, along with applying mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing. Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old. They advise people to read label directions carefully for the approved usage before you apply a repellent and repair broken screening on windows, doors, porches, and patios so that mosquitoes do not enter homes.

