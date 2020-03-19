English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
1-MIN READ

Florida Lawmaker Becomes First US Congress Member to Test Positive for Coronavirus

File Photo of US Representative Mario Diaz-Balart (Reuters)

The Republican was quarantined and is the second politician that tested positive for coronavirus since Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said he was infected last week.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: March 19, 2020, 7:31 AM IST
Washington: A Florida lawmaker became the first member of the US Congress to test positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday.


Representative Mario Diaz-Balart's office said in a statement that "just a short while ago, he was notified that he has tested positive for COVID-19."


The Republican, who represents part of Miami, follows Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who announced that he had tested positive for coronavirus last week.


Diaz-Balart said that he had entered into quarantine and was working from his Washington apartment.


"I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better. However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus," he said.


The United States so far has just over 7,300 cases and more than 110 deaths, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.

