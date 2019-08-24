Florida Man Gets 15 Months for Threatening to Kill Presidential Hopeful Bernie Sanders
Pratersch was convicted in April of threatening a federal official and making threats over interstate communications media in April. He could have been sentenced to as much as 15 years in prison.
Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates’ debate in Miami, Florida on June 27, 2019. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)
A Florida man was sentenced to 15 months in prison on Friday for threatening to behead US Senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, federal prosecutors said.
The man, 58-year-old Robert Pratersch of Kissimmee, in September 2018 left three voicemail messages at Sanders' Vermont office where he made anti-Semitic threats and threatened to kill Sanders by beheading him in an "ISIS-style" video.
Pratersch was convicted in April of threatening a federal official and making threats over interstate communications media in April. He could have been sentenced to as much as 15 years in prison.
A public defender representing Pratersch did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Woman Whose Rendition of Lata Mangeshkar Classic Went Viral Records Song for Himesh Reshammiya
- Tata Harrier Dark Edition Details Leaked Ahead of Launch, All-Black SUV Looks Dominating
- NASA’s Next Moon Landing Will be Powered by The Aitken Supercomputer Made by HP
- RCB Rope in Hesson & Katich for IPL 2020, Sack Kirsten and Nehra
- First Details of The OnePlus TV Confirmed: It Will Have a 55-Inch QLED Panel