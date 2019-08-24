Take the pledge to vote

Florida Man Gets 15 Months for Threatening to Kill Presidential Hopeful Bernie Sanders

Pratersch was convicted in April of threatening a federal official and making threats over interstate communications media in April. He could have been sentenced to as much as 15 years in prison.

Reuters

Updated:August 24, 2019, 8:34 AM IST
Florida Man Gets 15 Months for Threatening to Kill Presidential Hopeful Bernie Sanders
Senator Bernie Sanders speaks during the second night of the first Democratic presidential candidates’ debate in Miami, Florida on June 27, 2019. (REUTERS/Mike Segar)
A Florida man was sentenced to 15 months in prison on Friday for threatening to behead US Senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders, federal prosecutors said.

The man, 58-year-old Robert Pratersch of Kissimmee, in September 2018 left three voicemail messages at Sanders' Vermont office where he made anti-Semitic threats and threatened to kill Sanders by beheading him in an "ISIS-style" video.

Pratersch was convicted in April of threatening a federal official and making threats over interstate communications media in April. He could have been sentenced to as much as 15 years in prison.

A public defender representing Pratersch did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

