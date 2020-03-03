English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
1-MIN READ

US Man Leaves Dog Bleeding, Dehydrated After Taping Mouth Shut; Gets 5 Years of Probation

Fort Myers (US): A Florida man convicted of taping a dog's mouth shut and leaving the animal dehydrated and malnourished was sentenced to five years of probation on Monday.

Oscar Lee Thompson III, 19, was convicted last month of a felony count of aggravated animal cruelty, according to court records.

Animal control officers found the stray Florida Cur last month in a neighborhood of Lehigh Acres, a community about 17 miles (27 kilometers) east of Fort Myers.

The dog had been in respiratory distress and was limping with a bleeding wound on its leg. An officer cut the tape off the dog's snout and gave it water. Rescuers named the dog Chance.

A crime scene technician collected the tape that had been around Chance's mouth, and tips from the community-led investigators to Thompson, officials said. Forensic testing later matched Thompson's fingerprints and DNA to the tape removed from the dog's mouth.

After the dog's recovery, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno adopted and deputized Chance. The canine is now part of the sheriff office's Community Relations Bureau.

