Florida Nurse Steals $110K from Holocaust Survivor's Retirement Fund
An arrest warrant says Lopez made exorbitant charges on their credit cards, including spending more than $110,000 at Publix grocery stores.
Representational Image (Reuters)
Miami: A Florida nurse has been accused of stealing hundreds of thousands in life savings from a Holocaust survivor and her husband.
News outlets report 56-year-old Odalis Lopez was arrested Friday and charged with grand theft and elderly financial exploitation. Lopez was employed as a caretaker since 2011 for Rella and Leonard Herman, who are both in their 90s.
An arrest warrant says Lopez made exorbitant charges on their credit cards, including spending more than $110,000 at Publix grocery stores.
Herman's grandson Micah also accused Lopez of stealing from the couple's retirement funds, because the couple unwittingly paid off the cards using money from Rella Herman's German reparation checks.
It's unclear whether Lopez has an attorney who could comment.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Galaxy Note 10 And Sustainability in Focus as Samsung And UN Team up For Global Goals
- Disney+ For $6.99 Per Month is a Declaration of War on Netflix
- Didn't Disrespect Arsenal, Says Laurent Koscielny After Transfer Row
- Ranveer Singh is Enjoying Nature in This Breathtaking Pic from the Sets of '83
- PV Sindhu Only Indian Among Forbes List of World's Highest-paid Female Athletes