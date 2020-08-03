Florida to provide 15-minute COVID-19 test results at two sites

Florida will provide COVID-19 antigen test results within 15 minutes at two sites in Miami-Dade county starting on Tuesday, Governor Ron DeSantis said at a news conference.

Only those who show symptoms or who are over 65 years old will be eligible for the rapid turnaround test, he said.

Results for COVID-19 tests can often take a week a more to arrive in the United States, one of the worst hit countries by the pandemic.

The rapid test will be available at the Hard Rock Stadium and Marlins Park, sports arenas now given over to testing sites run by public health officials, DeSantis said.

