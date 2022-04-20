Flyers Cheer Mid-Air As Pilot Announces That Masks Are Now Optional On US Airlines

Videos have gone viral where passengers aboard US airlines are seen cheering the removal of the mask mandate. The United States and most of the Western nations have seen citizens defying mask mandates with some claiming that the health agencies with their recommendations have clamped down on basic human rights. The US and some other western nations have also seen protests break out due to mask mandates.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is your pilot speaking. This is the most important announcement I’ve ever made. The federal mask mandate is over. Take off your mask if you choose!” A wonderful moment mid flight on @alaskaair today! pic.twitter.com/nWSatDRB83 — Ben Dietderich (@ben_dietd) April 18, 2022

However, videos viral on social media saw travellers aboard flights rejoicing at the removal of mask mandates. A video clip shared by Libs Of TikTok showed a pilot announcing that mask mandate on public transportation by the Biden administration was struck down by a federal judge in Florida following which people onboard can choose to wear or ditch their masks.

Pilot announces removal of mask mandate mid flight 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3CqC1CIJqj — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) April 19, 2022

A 24-second clip shows the pilot reading out the news on the flight to which the passengers take off their masks and clap in visible joy. The clip gained 2 million views on Twitter. A similar clip went viral on the same day and was shot onboard an Air Alaska flight.

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is your pilot speaking. This is the most important announcement I’ve ever made. The federal mask mandate is over. Take off your mask if you choose!” the pilot says to which a similar reaction is seen among passengers. The clip has garnered over 2.4 million views on Twitter.

According to Reuters, Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Jet Blue, Southwest Airlines are among the airlines who have asked their employees and passengers that they can choose to wear or ditch masks when on-board. “We are relieved to see the US mask mandate lift to facilitate global travel as COVID-19 has transitioned to an ordinary seasonal virus,” Delta Airlines said following the ruling.

The airlines’ announcement comes after a Florida federal judge ruled that the mask mandate on public transportation imposed by the Biden administration was unlawful. The US Centres Of Disease Control last week extended the mandate to May 3 requiring travellers to wear masks on planes, trains, and in taxis, ride-share vehicles or transit hubs but federal judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said that the CDC exceeded its authority with the mandate and failed to explain why it imposed the mandate.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.