Following HC Order, Pakistan Authorities Launch Judicial Probe into Death of Hindu Dental Student

Lahore: Pakistani authorities on Wednesday launched a judicial probe into the mysterious death of a Hindu dental student in Sindh province, following a high court order.

Namrita Chandni, a final-year student of Bibi Asifa Dental College in Sindh province, was found dead on a cot by her friends on September 16 with a rope tied to her neck. The Sindh High Court on September 25 ordered a judicial inquiry into the death case of Chandni, after her family alleged that she may have been murdered.

A one-member judicial commission comprising Larkana district and sessions judge launched the probe into the death of the Hindu girl.

The judge held a meeting with Larkana SSP Masood Bangash, who briefed him over the case in detail. "The judge will record statements of all parties concerned from Friday," Bangish said, adding that the judge would also visit the hostel room, where the body was found, and also examine forensic reports of cell phones and laptops taken into custody by police.

Earlier, the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University administration had said that Chandni allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan in her room in the university's hostel. Chandni's brother Dr Vishal, a medical consultant in Dow Medical College in Karachi, has said that the marks around her neck suggested that she had not committed suicide.

The marks on her neck looked like those made by cable wires, while the wounds on her arms suggested that someone was holding her down, he was quoted as saying by the Pakistani media. Police also arrested two students -- Mehran Abroo and Shan Ali -- from Chandni's college who were considered close to her. Their cell phones and laptops are being examined.

The two had deleted around 40 text messages exchanged with Chandni. An examination of the girl's phone revealed those conversations, a police official said.

Police claimed that Abro had conceded that the two were romantically involved. According to the police officials, Abro said Chandni had discussed the possibility of marriage with him. He also revealed that he rejected a marriage proposal from her.

