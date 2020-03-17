English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Food Supply, Cargo to Continue from Malaysia, Says Singapore PM Despite Travel Restrictions

File Photo of Singapore''s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (reuters)

However, the travel restrictions imposed by Malaysia would apply to workers commuting daily between the two countries according to Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 17, 2020, 2:16 PM IST
Singapore: Singapore's prime minister said on Tuesday that Malaysia's leader had assured him that goods and cargo, including food supplies, would continue to flow between the two nations despite travel restrictions issued by Malaysia.

However, the restrictions would apply to workers commuting daily between the two countries, Lee Hsien Loong said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced on Monday that the country would shut its borders, restrict internal movement, close schools, universities and most businesses after its tally of coronavirus cases climbed to 553, the highest in Southeast Asia.

