Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
»
1-min read

'Football is a Game': Pope Francis Urges Italian Youngsters to Refrain from Violence

The pope, an ardent supporter of Buenos Aires club San Lorenzo, called on parents to pass on this mentality to their children.

AFP

Updated:May 24, 2019, 9:52 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Football is a Game': Pope Francis Urges Italian Youngsters to Refrain from Violence
File Photo of Pope Francis
Loading...
Vatican City: Football is a game, Pope Francis on Friday reminded a gathering of 6,000 Italian youngsters at the Vatican, asking them not be become fanatics who "stain" the game.

"Football is a game: shall we say it together?" the Argentine pontiff told the crowd, who chanted back at him.

"Don't forget, football is a game," said the pope, an ardent supporter of Buenos Aires club San Lorenzo, calling on parents to "give this mentality to their children".

"Many people describe football as the most beautiful game in the world. I think the same, but that's a personal opinion," the pope said to thunderous applause in the vast Paul VI audience hall.

Unfortunately, "we see things, on the pitch or behind the touch line, which stain football's beauty," the pope said, citing sometimes negative examples of parents who become "ultra supporters, managers or coaches".

"Don't forget where you came from," he said to a handful of stars who also attended the event. It's up to such stars to help youths become "champions of life," he said.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram