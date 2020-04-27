WORLD

For the First Time in April, New York Reports Under 400 Coronavirus Deaths in a Single Day

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

The deaths include 349 coronavirus patients who died in hospitals and 18 individuals who died in nursing homes.

A J Smith
New York: Governor Andrew Cuomo says the 367 deaths from the coronavirus that he reported Sunday were "horrific," but the number was less than half the nearly 800 deaths that occurred in a single day during the pandemic's peak in New York.

It is the first time this month that the statewide daily death toll has been below 400.

Cuomo also reports that the number of hospitalizations, which still topped 1,000, and the number of individuals put on a ventilator had dropped as well.

The deaths include 349 patients who died in hospitals and 18 individuals who died in nursing homes, the Democratic governor said.

On Saturday, Cuomo said there were 437 deaths on Friday.

