English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Forbes Keeps Saudis Off Billionaires List After Corruption Purge
The magazine said it had removed the 10 Saudi billionaires who made the cut last year.
Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, with wealth previously valued at $18.7 billion, is among those not featured in the list. (Photo: Reuters)
Riyadh: Forbes magazine said on Thursday it was excluding all Saudi Arabian tycoons from its annual list of the world's richest people after dozens of top businessmen from the oil-rich kingdom were detained in a crackdown on corruption last year.
Most detainees were released after reaching settlements with the authorities, who say they arranged to seize more than $100 billion in assets through such deals. But the government has provided few details about who was netted in the sweep, what they were accused of and how much they gave up.
Forbes said earlier in the week that it was "impossible to know definitively who gave how much to whom when".
The magazine said it had removed the 10 Saudi billionaires who made the cut last year, including detained in the crackdown like Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, with wealth previously valued at $18.7 billion, and Mohammed al-Amoudi whose treasure stood at $8.1 billion.
"With greater clarity regarding their wealth, some might eventually return to the ranking," Forbes said.
The magazine's Middle East edition said in a separate statement on Thursday that the wealth of Saudi billionaires was believed to have increased from $42.1 billion last year due to the rise in oil prices and capital markets globally, but would be excluded due to the reported asset seizures.
Alwaleed, who told Reuters in an interview hours before his release in January that he did not expect to give up any assets to the government, sued Forbes in 2013 alleging the magazine had undervalued his wealth.
The magazine listed 2,208 billionaires worldwide in 2018, up from 2,043 in 2017.
Also Watch
Most detainees were released after reaching settlements with the authorities, who say they arranged to seize more than $100 billion in assets through such deals. But the government has provided few details about who was netted in the sweep, what they were accused of and how much they gave up.
Forbes said earlier in the week that it was "impossible to know definitively who gave how much to whom when".
The magazine said it had removed the 10 Saudi billionaires who made the cut last year, including detained in the crackdown like Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, with wealth previously valued at $18.7 billion, and Mohammed al-Amoudi whose treasure stood at $8.1 billion.
"With greater clarity regarding their wealth, some might eventually return to the ranking," Forbes said.
The magazine's Middle East edition said in a separate statement on Thursday that the wealth of Saudi billionaires was believed to have increased from $42.1 billion last year due to the rise in oil prices and capital markets globally, but would be excluded due to the reported asset seizures.
Alwaleed, who told Reuters in an interview hours before his release in January that he did not expect to give up any assets to the government, sued Forbes in 2013 alleging the magazine had undervalued his wealth.
The magazine listed 2,208 billionaires worldwide in 2018, up from 2,043 in 2017.
Also Watch
-
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
-
Monday 05 March , 2018
Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Delivery Woman : Meet Seema The Enterprising Woman Who May Just Deliver Your Next Order
Monday 05 March , 2018 Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: From Turning Brothels Into Classrooms to Adventure Biking: 7 Women Who are Breaking the Barrier
- Android P Developers Preview: An All New Android Look And Everything Else You Need to Know
- Discus Thrower Seema Punia to be Dope-tested by NADA
- Watch: Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
- Samsung to Launch Cheaper 43-inch QLED Version of Frame TV