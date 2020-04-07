WORLD

1-MIN READ

Foreign Min Dominic Raab to Run UK Until Johnson Recovers, Will Decide Virus Lockdown Measures

Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign affairs Dominic Raab is seen outside Downing Street, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Britain's Secretary of State for Foreign affairs Dominic Raab is seen outside Downing Street, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Asked if a decision on changing lockdown restrictions, due to be reviewed on Monday, would be put off, Michael Gove said: "No it won't be delayed.

  • Reuters London
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 2:17 PM IST
Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will run the country while Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care and any decision on lifting coronavirus lockdown restrictions won't be delayed, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said on Tuesday.

"The person who is running the country, following the plan that the prime minister has set out, is Dominic Raab, the foreign secretary," Gove said on ITV.

Asked if a decision on changing lockdown restrictions, due to be reviewed on Monday, would be put off, Gove said: "No it won't be delayed. It will be the case that we will take that decision collectively as a cabinet... the person who will make the final decision is... the foreign secretary."

