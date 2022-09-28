Foreign Minister Jaishankar, US NSA Sullivan Hold Meet, Discuss Food Security, Impact of War in Ukraine

Union external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met on Tuesday to review the progress of the strategic partnership between both countries.

Jaishankar and Sullivan also exchanged views on global and regional priorities and also discussed the war in Ukraine. There were discussions regarding the impact of the war on food security and energy supply all over the globe.

“Looking forward to India’s G20 presidency, they also discussed approaches to promoting debt sustainability and advancing a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” a readout by the White House said.

Good to meet US National Security Advisor @JakeSullivan46. Discussed the Ukraine conflict and its repercussions, the Indo-Pacific situation, South Asia and the Gulf. Exchanged views on addressing the current global economic volatility. pic.twitter.com/VHX8RpOYp8 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 28, 2022

Following the meeting, the foreign minister tweeted: “Discussed the Ukraine conflict and its repercussions, the Indo-Pacific situation, South Asia and the Gulf. Exchanged views on addressing the current global economic volatility.”

The external affairs minister earlier on Tuesday met US defence secretary LLoyd Austin Jr and also later in the day met his counterpart Antony Blinken.

During his meeting with Austin, both discussed the developing security situation in the Indo-Pacific region and also measures to increase economic cooperation between the economies that come under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

During his discussions with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Jaishankar conveyed India’s position with regard to defence imports and pointed out that India buys weapons and defence items from multiple sources.

Both ministers also discussed the situation in the Indo-Pacific and the Ukraine issue. They also agreed that India and US partnership is necessary to provide strong response to global challenges and remains a deep partnership.

“Today the relationship with the US opens a whole range of possibilities. We discussed political coordination and exchanged assessments on regional situations. The US-India relationship has grown very significantly in scope and depth with the last few years,” Jaishankar said.

“We talked about ways to further strengthen our strategic partnership and advance shared objectives. The partnership between India and the US is the most consequential. It is vital to address every global challenge that people face,” Blinken said.

“With India holding the presidency at the UNSC in December and taking over the presidency at G20 next year, will be able to drive more global cooperation and action together,” Blinken further added.

