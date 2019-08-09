Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Quereshi Visiting China to Discuss Indo-Pak Tensions over Kashmir
Pakistan expelled the Indian High Commissioner as part of its decision to downgrade the diplomatic ties with India and announced that it will review all 'bilateral arrangements' with India.
File photo of Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
Islamabad: Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday dashed to China to discuss with the Chinese leadership Indo-Pak tensions after India revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Earlier this week, India revoked Article 370 to withdraw the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the region into two Union Territories --Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh.
Pakistan termed the Indian action as "unilateral and illegal", and said it will take the matter to the UN Security Council.
Qureshi told the media before embarking on the visit to China that India was trying to destroy the regional peace with its unconstitutional measures and Pakistan will take Chinese leadership into confidence, Goe News reported.
China considers Pakistan an all-weather ally.
"China is not only a friend to Pakistan but also an important country of the region...I will apprise the Chinese leaders of the unconstitutional measures taken up by the Indian government in Kashmir. I will also brief them of the gross human rights violations...," he said.
The China trip is part of efforts by Pakistan to take the international community on board after India's decision over Kashmir.
China has also opposed the changes affecting Ladakh.
Pakistan and China are strategic partners and closely cooperate on different issues.
