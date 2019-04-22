Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

In Beijing, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale Rakes Up Masood Azhar's UN Listing Issue

Gokhale on Monday held talks with Wang and reviewed the progress of bilateral ties post- Wuhan summit, emphasising that both countries should be sensitive to each other's concerns.

PTI

Updated:April 22, 2019, 6:06 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
In Beijing, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale Rakes Up Masood Azhar's UN Listing Issue
Foreign Secretary Shri Vijay Gokhale met Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister of China Wang Yi at Beijing on Monday morning. (Credits: @EOIBeijing)
Loading...
New Delhi/Beijing: India has raised with China the issue of banning of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar by the UN with Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale during his meeting on Monday in Beijing with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasising that both countries should be sensitive to each other's concerns.

India has shared with China all evidences of terror activities of JeM and its leader Azhar, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to a question whether listing of Azhar was raised during Gokhale's ongoing China visit.

"It is now for the 1267 Sanctions Committee and other authorised bodies of the UN to take a decision on the listing of Azhar as a global terrorist. India will continue to pursue all available avenues to ensure that terrorist leaders who are involved in heinous attacks on our citizens are brought to justice," Kumar said.

Apart from Wang, Gokhale met a number of Chinese leaders, officials said.

"The issue was discussed", a source said when asked whether Gokhale raised the issue of Azhar during his meetings.

Gokhale on Monday held talks with Wang and reviewed the progress of bilateral ties post- Wuhan summit, emphasising that both countries should be sensitive to each other's concerns.

In his opening remarks, Gokhale said both sides were making efforts to implement the understandings reached at last year's informal summit at Wuhan between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"As your excellency said we will work together with the Chinese side to deepen understanding to strengthen trust to implement the decisions that are taken by the leaders and to do it in a manner in which we are sensitive to each other's concerns," he said.

China blocked Azhar's designation for the fourth-time recently, stalling efforts by the US, the UK and France to designate him as a global terrorist.

The fresh move to list Azhar was initiated in the wake of Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. China put a technical hold on the proposal.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram