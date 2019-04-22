In Beijing, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale Rakes Up Masood Azhar's UN Listing Issue

India has raised with China the issue of banning of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar by the UN with Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale during his meeting on Monday in Beijing with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi emphasising that both countries should be sensitive to each other's concerns.India has shared with China all evidences of terror activities of JeM and its leader Azhar, MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to a question whether listing of Azhar was raised during Gokhale's ongoing China visit."It is now for the 1267 Sanctions Committee and other authorised bodies of the UN to take a decision on the listing of Azhar as a global terrorist. India will continue to pursue all available avenues to ensure that terrorist leaders who are involved in heinous attacks on our citizens are brought to justice," Kumar said.Apart from Wang, Gokhale met a number of Chinese leaders, officials said."The issue was discussed", a source said when asked whether Gokhale raised the issue of Azhar during his meetings.Gokhale on Monday held talks with Wang and reviewed the progress of bilateral ties post- Wuhan summit, emphasising that both countries should be sensitive to each other's concerns.In his opening remarks, Gokhale said both sides were making efforts to implement the understandings reached at last year's informal summit at Wuhan between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping."As your excellency said we will work together with the Chinese side to deepen understanding to strengthen trust to implement the decisions that are taken by the leaders and to do it in a manner in which we are sensitive to each other's concerns," he said.China blocked Azhar's designation for the fourth-time recently, stalling efforts by the US, the UK and France to designate him as a global terrorist.The fresh move to list Azhar was initiated in the wake of Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. China put a technical hold on the proposal.