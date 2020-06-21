Foreign Tourists to be Allowed to Visit Dubai from July 7
A police officer wears a smart helmet as he uses it to test the temperature of workers during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
It said those entering would have to present certificates to show they had recently tested negative for the coronavirus or would undergo tests on arrival at Dubai airports
Dubai will allow foreign visitors to enter from July 7, while foreigners with residency visas will be able to enter from June 22, the Dubai Media Office said on Sunday.
It said those entering would have to present certificates to show they had recently tested negative for the coronavirus or would undergo tests on arrival at Dubai airports. Citizens and residents would be permitted to travel abroad from June 23.