‘Forgive me’: Man Caught Up In Bangladesh Factory Fire Called Up His Brother

A blazing fire at a six-storey factory in Bangladesh’s Narayanganj has claimed 52 lives till now. The incident took place on Friday and has sent shockwaves through the entire country, with condolences pouring out from all quarters.

On Saturday, rescuers who went back to search for any survivors on the 5th or 6th floors of the building claimed that there were no new bodies to be found. The bodies which have been recovered so far are mostly charred beyond recognition, leaving their identification to DNA tests. The crowd of families and friends of victims is increasing outside the Dhaka Medical College hospital morgue, their screams and cries rending the air.

One of these victims was Mohammed Ali, who worked as a senior operator in the building. Just before succumbing to the flames, 27-year-old Ali called up his younger brother and apprised him of the situation, saying that he was not able to get out of the inferno. “Forgive me if I’ve done anything wrong,” he was known to have told his brother.

Public sentiment has been increasingly volatile after the news of the fire broke out. Enraged relatives of the victims have reportedly attacked vehicles outside the building while rescue work was on. This delayed the rescue operations by a few hours. Most of the dead were poor daily wage earners.

The main opposition party BNP has laid the blame on the ruling Awami League. In a statement issued on Friday, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir demanded a proper investigation into the incident, while also calling for sufficient compensation to the families of the victims.

