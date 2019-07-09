Take the pledge to vote

Former Argentine President De La Rua Dead at 81

De la Rua, who served from 1999 to 2001, was undergoing treatment for heart and kidney problems

Updated:July 9, 2019, 6:29 PM IST
file image of former Argentina president Fernando de la Rua (image/ Reuters)
Buenos Aires: Argentine former head of state Fernando de la Rua -- who was famously evacuated by helicopter from the presidential palace during the 2001 economic crisis -- died Tuesday in Buenos Aires at the age of 81.

"I share in the pain of his family," said President Mauricio Macri, in announcing his death. "His democratic journey deserves recognition by all Argentinians."

De la Rua, who served from 1999 to 2001, died Tuesday at dawn in a clinic in the capital where he had been hospitalized with heart and kidney problems, according to local media

