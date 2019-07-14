Former Bangladesh President HM Ershad Passes Away at 89

Former Bangladesh President Hossain Mohammad Ershad, also known as Pallibandhu, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 89 after a prolonged illness. The leader of Bangladesh's Jatiya Party, breathed his last at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka.

Ershad had been suffering from various ailments including infection in his lungs and kidneys. He was admitted to the hospital on June 26 and was kept at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), local media outlet The Daily Star reported. On June 30, his condition deteriorated and was shifted to oxygen support.

Born in 1930 in Dinhata, a subdivision of Coochbehar district of present-day West Bengal, he, along with, his family migrated to Bangladesh (the then East Pakistan) in 1948 after the India-Pakistan partition. He became the president of Bangladesh in December 1983 but had to step down in 1990 following a nationwide mass movement.