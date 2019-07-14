Former Bangladesh President HM Ershad Passes Away at 89
Former Bangladesh President HM Ershad had been suffering from various ailments including infection in his lungs and kidneys. He was admitted to the hospital on June 26.
Former Bangladesh President Hossain Mohammad Ershad (Image: Reuters/File)
Former Bangladesh President Hossain Mohammad Ershad, also known as Pallibandhu, passed away on Sunday morning at the age of 89 after a prolonged illness. The leader of Bangladesh's Jatiya Party, breathed his last at Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka.
Ershad had been suffering from various ailments including infection in his lungs and kidneys. He was admitted to the hospital on June 26 and was kept at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), local media outlet The Daily Star reported. On June 30, his condition deteriorated and was shifted to oxygen support.
Born in 1930 in Dinhata, a subdivision of Coochbehar district of present-day West Bengal, he, along with, his family migrated to Bangladesh (the then East Pakistan) in 1948 after the India-Pakistan partition. He became the president of Bangladesh in December 1983 but had to step down in 1990 following a nationwide mass movement.
Also Watch
-
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Growing Population is The Biggest Threat To India's Development: Giriraj Singh
-
Monday 08 July , 2019
Exclusive: Last Moments Of Mountaineers Captured From A Helmet-Mounted Camera
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Press Club of India Supports Boycott of Kangana Ranaut, Says Her Behaviour Unacceptable
- Amazon Prime Day Sale: Dyson V7 Trigger Vacuum And Limited Edition Pure Cool Air Purifier to go on Sale
- Microsoft Windows' Hearts, Backgammon and Other Internet Games Are Coming to an End
- Hyderabad Commissioner's Toyota Fortuner Caught for Unpaid Speeding Tickets, Thanks to Social Media
- Kohli Lends Support to 'Honest & Committed' de Villiers