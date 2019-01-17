English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Bodyguard of French President Macron in Custody Over Use of Diplomatic Passports
Benalla was eventually sacked on August 1, and he has since been charged with assault and impersonating a police officer.
File photo of French President Emmanuel Macron and his former bodyguard Alexandre Benalla.
Loading...
Paris: A former bodyguard for French President Emmanuel Macron was taken into police custody Thursday over his continued use of diplomatic passports after he was fired for roughing up protesters, prosecutors said.
Alexandre Benalla was a security official and a member of Macron's inner circle before his dismissal last summer after a video emerged of him assaulting protesters at a May Day demonstration while wearing a police helmet.
The video, and claims that Macron's office tried to cover up the affair, caused a political storm that severely dented the president's popularity.
Benalla was eventually sacked on August 1, and he has since been charged with assault and impersonating a police officer.
But the 27-year-old returned to the headlines recently after it emerged he had retained several diplomatic passports even after losing his job.
In particular he used them to travel to Africa to meet with top officials in what some officials fear was an attempt to profit from his former insider status.
Police opened an investigation into suspected abuse of trust and illegal use of professional documents, and a senate hearing renewed its hearings this week of government officials, including Macron's office director Patrick Strzoda.
On Wednesday Benalla was further charged with "forgery, using false documentation, and obtaining an administrative document under false pretences", prosecutors said.
Benalla has claimed that he returned the passports shortly after being fired, but that they were handed back to him by a "presidential aide" in October.
He is also suspected of having kept a government-issued cellphone with special encryption capabilities.
The former bouncer began working as a bodyguard for Macron during his election campaign in 2016 before being promoted to a senior security role in the presidential palace in May 2017.
Alexandre Benalla was a security official and a member of Macron's inner circle before his dismissal last summer after a video emerged of him assaulting protesters at a May Day demonstration while wearing a police helmet.
The video, and claims that Macron's office tried to cover up the affair, caused a political storm that severely dented the president's popularity.
Benalla was eventually sacked on August 1, and he has since been charged with assault and impersonating a police officer.
But the 27-year-old returned to the headlines recently after it emerged he had retained several diplomatic passports even after losing his job.
In particular he used them to travel to Africa to meet with top officials in what some officials fear was an attempt to profit from his former insider status.
Police opened an investigation into suspected abuse of trust and illegal use of professional documents, and a senate hearing renewed its hearings this week of government officials, including Macron's office director Patrick Strzoda.
On Wednesday Benalla was further charged with "forgery, using false documentation, and obtaining an administrative document under false pretences", prosecutors said.
Benalla has claimed that he returned the passports shortly after being fired, but that they were handed back to him by a "presidential aide" in October.
He is also suspected of having kept a government-issued cellphone with special encryption capabilities.
The former bouncer began working as a bodyguard for Macron during his election campaign in 2016 before being promoted to a senior security role in the presidential palace in May 2017.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
-
Wednesday 16 January , 2019
Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
-
Tuesday 15 January , 2019
Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Campus Sexism: Students Recount Uncomfortable Experiences Around Kanak Sarkar
Wednesday 16 January , 2019 Karnataka Crisis Explained: Five Reasons Why The Cong-JD(S) Coalition Is Under Threat
Thursday 17 January , 2019 In Search for 15 Trapped Meghalaya Miners, Navy Divers Spot Body After 33 Days
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 News18 Explains: Sedition Vs Free Speech, What Amounts To Sedition
Tuesday 15 January , 2019 Watch : Traditional Bull-Taming Event ‘Jallikattu’ Begins in Madurai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sunil Grover to Return to The Kapil Sharma Show After Filming Salman Khan's Bharat?
- Propaganda with Films will not Affect the Outcome of Elections: Prakash Jha on Uri, Accidental PM
- Here's What Happens When You Try To Download 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' Illegally Off The Internet
- Last Amazon And Flipkart Sales Before New E-commerce Guidelines Kick in: Everything to Know
- Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55 Review: You Won’t Find a Better 55-inch TV at This Price
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results