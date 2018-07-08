English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Former Brazil President Lula to be Released From Prison
Lula, as the former president is known, has been in prison since April 7 serving a 12-year sentence related to a corruption case.
File photo of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.(File Photo: Reuters)
Sao Paulo: Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva must be freed from prison, appeals court Judge Rogerio Favreto ordered on Sunday, three months after the Brazilian Supreme Court had ordered his arrest.
Lula, as the former president is known, has been in prison since April 7 serving a 12-year sentence related to a corruption case. Whether Lula can run in the October election has yet to be decided by Brazil's electoral court next month.
Also Watch
Lula, as the former president is known, has been in prison since April 7 serving a 12-year sentence related to a corruption case. Whether Lula can run in the October election has yet to be decided by Brazil's electoral court next month.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
-
Wednesday 04 July , 2018
Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed
Friday 06 July , 2018 Meet the Indian Doctor Who Braves Bullets to Serve Thousands in Volatile Gaza
Wednesday 04 July , 2018 Walking With the Bakarwals, Through Jammu and Kashmir With the Nomads
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Live TV
Recommended For You
- India's Sensational T20I Record Continues With England Triumph
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Enjoy a Late Night Dinner at Her Place; See Photos
- Sacred Games: Would Have Turned it Down if it Were in English: Anurag Kashyap and Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- Sacred Games Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Saif Ali Khan's Show Totally Grips You from Start to Finish
- Unwanted or Exotic? Chhattisgarh’s 'Rihanna’ Who Recently Went Viral Raises ‘Dark’ Questions About India’s Colourism