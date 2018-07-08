GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Former Brazil President Lula to be Released From Prison

Lula, as the former president is known, has been in prison since April 7 serving a 12-year sentence related to a corruption case.

Reuters

Updated:July 8, 2018, 10:49 PM IST
File photo of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.(File Photo: Reuters)
Sao Paulo: Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva must be freed from prison, appeals court Judge Rogerio Favreto ordered on Sunday, three months after the Brazilian Supreme Court had ordered his arrest.

Lula, as the former president is known, has been in prison since April 7 serving a 12-year sentence related to a corruption case. Whether Lula can run in the October election has yet to be decided by Brazil's electoral court next month.

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
