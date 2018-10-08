English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Chinese Interpol Chief ‘Took Bribes’, Will be Investigated for Violation of Law
Meng Hongwei, who resigned on Sunday, "accepted bribes and is suspected of violating the law", the ministry said in a statement, adding that any others who took bribes would be investigated.
Representative Image (File Photo: Reuters)
Beijing: The former Chinese head of Interpol, who went missing last month, has been placed under investigation for accepting bribes, China's public security ministry said on Monday.
The international police organisation Interpol announced Sunday that it has received the resignation of its Chinese chief Meng Hongwei, who has been missing since September 25 and is suspected by Beijing of "violating the law".
Meng has resigned "with immediate effect" and Senior Vice President Kim Jong Yang of South Korea has become acting president, Interpol said in a statement. Meng, the first Chinese president of Interpol, was last heard from on September 25 as he left Lyon, where the police agency is based, for China.
That day, his wife said he sent a social media message telling her to "wait for my call", before sending a knife emoji signifying danger. She said she feared for his life. Beijing, which had remained tight-lipped about Meng's fate since French officials disclosed his disappearance on Friday, said in a one-line statement that Meng "is currently under investigation on suspicion of violating the law".
Interpol also said in its statement that it will elect a new president for the remaining two years of the current mandate at its general assembly to be held in Dubai on November 18-21.
