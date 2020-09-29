WORLD

1-MIN READ

Former Detective Pleads Not Guilty In Breonna Taylor Case - Media

The only Louisville, Kentucky, police officer charged in connection to the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor pleaded not guilty to three counts of wanton endangerment at his arraignment on Monday, the Louisville Courier Journal reported.

Former detective Brett Hankison was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday for endangering Taylor’s neighbors with bullets he fired into an adjacent apartment during a March 13 drugs raid. The other two officers involved in Taylor’s shooting were not charged at all.

  • First Published: September 29, 2020, 1:46 AM IST
