Former 'Glee' Star Lea Michele Gives Birth To Baby Boy

LOS ANGELES: Lea Michele is a mom of a baby boy.

A representative for Michele said Sunday that the former Glee star gave birth to her son on Aug. 20. She and her husband Zandy Reich welcomed their first child together.

Michele announced her pregnancy on Instagram in May. The actress-singer shared a photo of her baby bump with the caption So grateful.

Reich, president of clothing company AYR, proposed to MIchele with a 4-carat elongated radian cut ring in 2017. The couple married last year.

