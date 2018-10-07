English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Gulf News Editor to Serve 15 Years in Dubai for Killing Wife With Hammer
Francis Matthew was found guilty in March of bludgeoning his wife to death at their home and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Representative image. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Dubai: A British former newspaper editor in Dubai who was convicted of killing his wife with a hammer has had his sentence extended to 15 years.
Francis Matthew was found guilty in March of bludgeoning his wife to death at their home and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The latest verdict was announced Sunday after both sides had appealed.
The former editor of the English-language Gulf News had faced the possibility of the death penalty over the July 2017 killing of Jane Matthew, his wife of over 30 years. Matthew and his wife were prominent members of the UAE's large British expatriate community.
Peter Manning, Jane's brother, welcomed the ruling, saying the lesser sentence would have been a "terrible injustice."
Francis Matthew was found guilty in March of bludgeoning his wife to death at their home and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. The latest verdict was announced Sunday after both sides had appealed.
The former editor of the English-language Gulf News had faced the possibility of the death penalty over the July 2017 killing of Jane Matthew, his wife of over 30 years. Matthew and his wife were prominent members of the UAE's large British expatriate community.
Peter Manning, Jane's brother, welcomed the ruling, saying the lesser sentence would have been a "terrible injustice."
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
-
Tuesday 02 October , 2018
Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Massive Fire at Kolkata Medical College and Hospital, Patients Shifted to Other Wards
Tuesday 02 October , 2018 Government Reaches Out to Farmers, No End to Protests Yet
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jamshedpur FC Hold Bengaluru FC to 2-2 Draw With Dramatic Late Strike
- AndhaDhun Picks Up at Box Office but Venom is Difficult to Beat, LoveYatri Fails
- Hansal Mehta Quits Twitter After Backlash Over Vikas Bahl Sexual Harassment Controversy
- Top 5 Android Smartphones Under Rs 20,000
- I am Scared of People's Expectations, Says Swapna Barman
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...