Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

Former IMF Chief Christine Lagarde Wins EU Lawmakers' Approval to Lead European Central Bank

A former anti-trust lawyer, Lagarde became the French finance minister in 2007, then took over at the International Monetary Fund when a sex scandal forced her predecessor Dominique Strauss-Kahn to quit.

Reuters

Updated:September 17, 2019, 4:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Former IMF Chief Christine Lagarde Wins EU Lawmakers' Approval to Lead European Central Bank
File photo of Christine Lagarde, the next president of the European Central Bank.
Loading...

Strasbourg: The European Parliament backed Christine Lagarde on Tuesday as the next president of the European Central Bank, paving the way for her to become the first woman to hold the post.

Lawmakers voted 394 in favour, 206 against and with 49 abstentions in the parliament's plenary in Strasbourg. "Christine Lagarde is an excellent choice and she has my full support," Ludek Niedermayer, a Czech centre-right lawmaker, told a plenary debate before the vote.

Lagarde was not present despite an invitation to attend. "Christine Lagarde is well positioned to stress the importance of other (economic) policies, not just monetary policy," Niedermayer said.

A shrewd negotiator who has run the International Monetary Fund but has little monetary policy experience, Lagarde was selected in July by EU leaders to replace Mario Draghi from November 1 at the helm of the bloc's most powerful financial institution.

A former anti-trust lawyer, the divorced mother of two became the French finance minister in 2007, then took over at the IMF when a sex scandal forced her predecessor Dominique Strauss-Kahn to quit.

EU leaders will formalise her appointment at a regular summit in mid October for an eight-year term. Luxemburger Yves Mersch was also voted in by the parliament to become the deputy chief of the ECB's supervision arm, with 379 votes in favour, 230 against and 69 abstention.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram