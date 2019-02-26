English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former India-American US Envoy to UN Nikki Haley Nominated for Election to Boeing's Board of Directors
Boeing chairman, president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg praised Nikki Haley by saying that she brings an outstanding record of achievement in government and industry partnership in the aviation company.
Former US Ambassador Nikki Haley. (File photo, credits: Reuters)
Washington: Former India-American US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley was Tuesday nominated for election to the Boeing's board of directors, the world's largest American aerospace company has announced.
In a statement, Boeing said its board of directors had nominated Haley, 47, to be elected as a director at the company's annual meeting of shareholders on April 29.
"Ambassador Haley brings to Boeing an outstanding record of achievement in government, industry partnership, and successfully driving economic prosperity for communities in America and around the world," said Boeing chairman, president and CEO Dennis Muilenburg.
"Boeing will benefit greatly from her broad perspectives and combined diplomatic, government and business experience to help achieve our aspiration to be the best in aerospace and a global industrial champion." Muilenburg said.
The two-term former Governor of South Carolina, Haley was US envoy to the United Nations till December and was given a Cabinet rank by President Donald Trump.
"It's an honour to have the opportunity to contribute to Boeing's continued success as a cutting edge industry leader and a great American company," Haley said.
"Not only is Boeing the largest aerospace company in the world and America's biggest exporter, it also understands the importance of teamwork and building community through its network of suppliers in all 50 states and around the world," she said.
Haley graduated from Clemson University with a bachelor's degree in accounting.
She was first elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2004, serving three terms before being elected Governor of the State between 2011 and 2017.
She was appointed US ambassador to the United Nations by President Trump in January 2017, serving until December 2018.
