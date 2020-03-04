English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Former Indian-American Diplomat Wins Democratic Primary for Texas 22nd District

Kulkarni's family immigrated to the US in 1969 to Louisiana, where he was born in 1978. (Image: Twitter)

Kulkarni's family immigrated to the US in 1969 to Louisiana, where he was born in 1978. (Image: Twitter)

Preston Kulkarni, 40, a former diplomat who served in Iraq, Russia, Israel and Taiwan, defeated attorney Nyanza Davis Moore and former Pearland city council member Derrick Reed in the party election on Tuesday.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: March 4, 2020, 7:04 PM IST
Share this:

Houston: Indian-American Sri Preston Kulkarni easily won the Democratic primary for Texas' 22nd Congressional District on Tuesday and will run in the November election against the Republican candidate.

Kulkarni, 40, a former diplomat who served in Iraq, Russia, Israel and Taiwan, defeated attorney Nyanza Davis Moore and former Pearland city council member Derrick Reed in the party election on Tuesday, The Hill reported.

He previously ran against retiring Republican Pete Olson (R-Texas), coming within 5 points of beating the incumbent during the 2018 midterms. He would take on the winner of the May 26 Republican primary runoff.

Kulkarni is the son of an Indian novelist and academic who immigrated to America in 1969 and a white mother.

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story