1-MIN READ

Former Iraqi Intelligence Chief Approved as New Prime Minister of Iraq

Mustafa Al-Kadhimi (L) meets with speaker of Iraq's parliament Mohammed al-Halbousi. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, who gave up the intelligence post when he became the prime minister-designate, assumes the premiership as Iraq faces unprecedented crises due to Covid-19.

A J Smith
Baghdad: Iraq's former spy chief was sworn-in as the country's next prime minister by lawmakers early Thursday after weeks of tense political negotiations as the country faces a severe economic crisis spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

The majority of 255 lawmakers attending the session approved the government plan and the majority of cabinet ministers proposed by Mustafa al-Kadhimi, officially inaugurating him as Iraq's premier and ending five months of a leadership void.

Al-Kadhimi, who gave up the intelligence post when he became the prime minister-designate, assumes the premiership as Iraq faces unprecedented crises amid falling oil revenues that will likely prompt unpopular austerity measures, a rising daily tally of coronavirus cases, and pending US-Iraq ties.

"This government came as a response to the social, economic and political crises our country is facing," al-Kadhimi said during the session, addressing lawmakers. "It is a government that will provide solutions, not add to the crises.

