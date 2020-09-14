WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Former Italian PM Berlusconi To Leave Hospital On Monday - Party Sources

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ITALY-BERLUSCONI:Former Italian PM Berlusconi to leave hospital on Monday - party sources

HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ITALY-BERLUSCONI:Former Italian PM Berlusconi to leave hospital on Monday - party sources

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi will leave the Milan hospital where he was being treated after contracting the coronavirus two weeks ago, officials in his Forza Italia party said on Monday.

MILAN: Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi will leave the Milan hospital where he was being treated after contracting the coronavirus two weeks ago, officials in his Forza Italia party said on Monday.

“The president will be discharged today at around midday,” the officials said in a message sent to journalists.

The 83 year-old was admitted to Milan’s San Raffaele hospital on Sept. 4, suffering from mild pneumonia symptoms in both lungs after contracting COVID while on holiday in Sardinia.

(Writing by James Mackenzie; Editing by Crispian Balmer)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 14, 2020, 1:42 PM IST
Next Story
Loading