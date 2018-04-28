English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Malawi President Banda Returns Home, Says Ready to Prove Innocence
The so-called "Cashgate" scandal in which senior government officials were accused of siphoning millions of dollars from state coffers was uncovered in 2013 while Joyce Banda was president.
In this July 28, 2016, file photo, former President of Malawi Joyce Banda (centre) leaves after attending a conference on women in development in Lagos, Nigeria. (Photo: Reuters/Akintunde Akinleye)
Lilongwe: Former Malawi president Joyce Banda returned home on Saturday to a rousing welcome by supporters and vowed to prove her innocence after more than three years in self-imposed exile amid graft allegations.
The so-called "Cashgate" scandal in which senior government officials were accused of siphoning millions of dollars from state coffers was uncovered in 2013 while she was president. Donor countries cut off aid, hampered development in Malawi, one of the world's poorest and most aid-dependent countries.
Banda, Malawi's first female president, lost elections to Peter Mutharika a year later and immediately faced allegations of abuse of office and money laundering, which she denied before leaving the country.
“As far as I am concerned I never did anything wrong and there has never been a warrant of arrest and I am back to prove that,” Banda told media at the airport.
Last July, police issued an arrest warrant against Banda, saying her alleged offences were part of Cashgate. But early this year, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said it had no solid evidence against her, partly clearing her of wrongdoing.
Police have not publicly said whether charges had been dropped. A police spokesman said on Monday the police would make no comment on the matter until Banda was back in the country.
A former justice minister and attorney general were convicted over Cashgate, along with a number of former high-ranking government officials and business people.
Banda was non-committal on whether she would actively engage in politics as the southern African country prepares for next year’s presidential and parliamentary elections.
“I have been away for four years now so I need to see what’s going on before I can commit to politics,” Banda said when asked whether she would be running in the May elections.
Also Watch
The so-called "Cashgate" scandal in which senior government officials were accused of siphoning millions of dollars from state coffers was uncovered in 2013 while she was president. Donor countries cut off aid, hampered development in Malawi, one of the world's poorest and most aid-dependent countries.
Banda, Malawi's first female president, lost elections to Peter Mutharika a year later and immediately faced allegations of abuse of office and money laundering, which she denied before leaving the country.
“As far as I am concerned I never did anything wrong and there has never been a warrant of arrest and I am back to prove that,” Banda told media at the airport.
Last July, police issued an arrest warrant against Banda, saying her alleged offences were part of Cashgate. But early this year, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said it had no solid evidence against her, partly clearing her of wrongdoing.
Police have not publicly said whether charges had been dropped. A police spokesman said on Monday the police would make no comment on the matter until Banda was back in the country.
A former justice minister and attorney general were convicted over Cashgate, along with a number of former high-ranking government officials and business people.
Banda was non-committal on whether she would actively engage in politics as the southern African country prepares for next year’s presidential and parliamentary elections.
“I have been away for four years now so I need to see what’s going on before I can commit to politics,” Banda said when asked whether she would be running in the May elections.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
-
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
-
Friday 27 April , 2018
2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
-
Thursday 26 April , 2018
Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
International Dance Day Special: Anyone Can Dance Everywhere
Friday 27 April , 2018 World In Flux : Inter Korea Summit 2018, Will Trump Steal the Credit for Denuclearising Korea
Friday 27 April , 2018 2018 World Cup feature on Yekaterinburg Arena
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Watch: First Ride Review of Suzuki GSX-S750
Thursday 26 April , 2018 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S First Look: Signature Redefined
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Yesteryear Actress Mumtaz is Alive, Daughter Tanya Madhvani Confirms Through an Instagram Post
- Tips to Improve Car's Fuel Efficiency this Summer Without Turning Off the Air Conditioner
- OnePlus 6 Image Leaked Online And it is Completely Bezel-less
- This Real-Life 'Transformers' Robot Turns Into a Sports Car in 60 Seconds
- Avengers: Infinity War-Thanos, the Malthusian Purple Dude is the Best Villain of MCU