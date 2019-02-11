English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak Combative Ahead of 1MDB Graft Trial
The former PM who is set to go on trial on Tuesday crooned about slander in a video and vilified the current government in daily social media posts to counter portrayals of him as corrupt and out of touch.
File photo of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak. (Photo: Reuters)
Kuala Lumpur: Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak is hardly lying low ahead of his corruption trial on charges related to the multibillion-dollar looting of the 1MDB state investment fund.
He's crooned about slander in a video and vilified the current government in daily social media posts to counter portrayals of him as corrupt and out of touch.
The trial set to begin on Tuesday comes nine months after Najib's spectacular election defeat, which was spurred by voters' furor over the 1MDB scandal that is being investigated in the US and other countries.
He is charged with 42 counts of criminal breach of trust, graft, abuse of power and money laundering in one of Malaysia's biggest criminal trials.
Najib has denied wrongdoing. His lawyers are appealing Monday to delay his trial. (AP)
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
