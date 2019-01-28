English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak Faces Three More Money Laundering Charges
After unexpectedly losing an election to Mahathir Mohamad in May last year, Najib has been slapped with a series of corruption charges, mostly tied to losses at now-defunct state fund 1MDB.
Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak leaves a court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Image: Reuters)
Kuala Lumpur: Malaysian prosecutors on Monday charged former prime minister Najib Razak with three more counts of money laundering, allegedly receiving the proceeds of illegal activities in his personal bank accounts.
After unexpectedly losing an election to Mahathir Mohamad in May last year, Najib has been slapped with a series of corruption charges, mostly tied to losses at now-defunct state fund 1MDB.
The latest charges bring the total number against him to 42.
Najib has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and has consistently denied wrongdoing. The first of his four trials starts on Feb. 12.
Prosecutors on Monday alleged that Najib received in his private bank account a total of 47 million ringgit ($11.44 million) in proceeds of illegal activities, according to charge sheets seen by Reuters.
A conviction on each charge would involve a maximum fine of 5 million ringgit or imprisonment of up to five years or both.
National news agency Bernama reported that Najib had pleaded not guilty to the new charges.
The U.S. Justice Department has estimated that a total of $4.5 billion was misappropriated by high-level officials at 1MDB and their associates between 2009 and 2014.
Najib founded the fund.
The new government led by Prime Minister Mahathir reopened investigations into 1MDB after the election victory.
Najib's former treasury chief, Mohamad Irwan Serigar Abdullah, and former 1MDB chief executive Arul Kanda Kandasamy have also been charged over 1MDB. They have both denied wrongdoing.
Malaysia last month filed charges against Goldman Sachs in connection with its role as underwriter and arranger of bond sales that raised $6.5 billion for 1MDB.
Goldman Sachs has consistently denied wrongdoing and said certain members of the former Malaysian government and 1MDB lied to the bank about the proceeds of the bond sales.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
After unexpectedly losing an election to Mahathir Mohamad in May last year, Najib has been slapped with a series of corruption charges, mostly tied to losses at now-defunct state fund 1MDB.
The latest charges bring the total number against him to 42.
Najib has pleaded not guilty to all the charges and has consistently denied wrongdoing. The first of his four trials starts on Feb. 12.
Prosecutors on Monday alleged that Najib received in his private bank account a total of 47 million ringgit ($11.44 million) in proceeds of illegal activities, according to charge sheets seen by Reuters.
A conviction on each charge would involve a maximum fine of 5 million ringgit or imprisonment of up to five years or both.
National news agency Bernama reported that Najib had pleaded not guilty to the new charges.
The U.S. Justice Department has estimated that a total of $4.5 billion was misappropriated by high-level officials at 1MDB and their associates between 2009 and 2014.
Najib founded the fund.
The new government led by Prime Minister Mahathir reopened investigations into 1MDB after the election victory.
Najib's former treasury chief, Mohamad Irwan Serigar Abdullah, and former 1MDB chief executive Arul Kanda Kandasamy have also been charged over 1MDB. They have both denied wrongdoing.
Malaysia last month filed charges against Goldman Sachs in connection with its role as underwriter and arranger of bond sales that raised $6.5 billion for 1MDB.
Goldman Sachs has consistently denied wrongdoing and said certain members of the former Malaysian government and 1MDB lied to the bank about the proceeds of the bond sales.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- I-League: Real Kashmir Beat Chennai City 1-0 for Second Time to Remain in Title Hunt
- Sara Ali Khan: I was Really Fat and Nerdy, the Combination Meant that I Shouldn't Be Acting
- Reliance Jio Celebrations Pack: Get Additional 10GB Data for Free
- Vidya Balan to Make Her Tamil Debut Opposite South Superstar Ajith in the Remake of Amitabh Bachchan's Pink
- Land Rover Discovery Test Drive Review – SUV Galore
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results