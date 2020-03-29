Former Minister & Ruling Party Ally is Uruguay's First Coronavirus-linked Death

Uruguay reported its first death linked to the novel coronavirus on Saturday, a former minister and ally of the ruling party, the government said.

"With deep sadness we announce the first death due to coronavirus in Uruguay," Secretary of the Presidency Alvaro Delgado told a press conference, naming the victim as Rodolfo Gonzalez Rissotto.

Gonzalez Rissotto was one of nine patients infected with the coronavirus who were in intensive care, Delgado said, adding his death was "all the more reason to reinforce the request to everyone to take care of themselves and stay home." President Luis Lacalle Pou paid tribute to the deceased in a tweet.

"A big hug for the family and friends of Rodolfo Gonzalez Risotto. Friend and counselor. RIP."

Uruguay has reported 304 confirmed cases of the virus.