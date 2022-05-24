Former NFL Player Brendan Langley Gets Into Fist Fight With United Airlines Employee, Video Goes Viral

A former US National Football League player and a United Airlines employee got into a physical altercation which left the latter bloodied and tumbling over the baggage check-in counter of the Newark Liberty International Airport.

Ex-cornerback for the Denver Broncos Brendan Langley who hit the employee was arrested last week. According to The Daily Mail, Langley and the airline’s employee traded blows because the former NFL player used a wheelchair to transport his luggage — instead of a luggage cart which cost $5.

u can clearly see soooo many @united employees watching everything unfold while im basically begging for help. craziest part not one of them helped De-escalate the situation! it was like they wanted it to happen. like i had a target on my back — 🥈🥇 (@trllang) May 23, 2022

The video does not show the beginning of the altercation and starts from a point where both are seen engaged in a fist fight. There is a moment of pause following which the United Airlines employee is seen slapping Langley, who then unleashes a flurry of punches which sends the latter spinning over the baggage check-in counter.

The employee then gets up on his feet and assumes a stance to engage again with his fists up but Langley overpowers him by raining a series of blows and again sending him reeling across the counter.

No one present in the airport attempted to break the fight.

The 57-second viral video has now gone viral on Twitter.

It is still uncertain what caused the confrontation, which occurred on May 19, people speaking to Sports Illustrated said.

Langley attempted to clear his name and said that he acted in self-defense. United Airlines later said that they terminated the employee.

“United Airlines does not tolerate violence of any kind at our airports or on board our planes and we are working with local authorities in their investigation of this matter,” the airlines said.

Langley also took to Twitter to narrate his side of the story and said he felt there was a target on his back. “(You) can clearly see (so) many @united

employees watching everything unfold while I’m basically begging for help. craziest part not one of them helped De-escalate the situation! it was like they wanted it to happen, like I had a target on my back,” Langley said in a tweet. He was released later.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.