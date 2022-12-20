Former Pak PM Imran Khan's Alleged 'Sex Call' With Anonymous Woman Goes Viral, PTI Terms it Fake

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan seems to have landed himself into another controversy, as his alleged “sex call" has gone viral on social media. In the phone call recording, Khan can allegedly be heard talking to an anonymous woman, and the conservation sounds rather lewd and vulgar. Ever since the clip went viral, it has been drawing criticism from people ahead of the elections in Pakistan in 2023.

The viral video was shared by multiple users on the microblogging site Twitter. In the audio, Khan can be heard telling the woman to come back, while she says “What have you done? I am in so much pain." The woman says she can’t come to meet him the same day as her “private parts are in pain" and could possibly meet him the next day if her health permits.

Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came out in support of the leader and termed the audio clip as “fake". PTI leader Dr Arslan Khalid said, “Political opponents of the PTI chairman can’t think beyond creating fake audios and videos."

Another PTI leader Azhar Mashwani also condemned the character assassination of Imran Khan and lashed out at the federal government for using fake videos and audio against its opponents.

PTI social media worker known as Mariam’s Madness said, “Third class politicians” were behind the fake audio clip."

According to several Pakistani media reports, the recording is from Pakistan’s PMO office. Pakistani newspapers also claimed that Imran Khan was heard having an intimate conversation with a woman. Imran Khan has changed into Emraan Hashmi in the claimed sex call leak, a Pakistani journalist by the name of Naila Inayat wrote on Twitter.

