Former Pak PM Nawaz Sharif to be Shifted to Cardiac Facility, Says Official

Nawaz Sharif will be shifted to a cardiac facility for treatment of his heart complications, an official said on Wednesday amid reports that jailed former prime minister wanted to go to London.Sharif, 69, is serving a seven-year jail term over graft charges.Sharif was shifted to the Services Hospital from Kot Lakhpat jail Lahore on Saturday on the recommendations of the third special medical board.The fourth medical board at the Services Hospital said Sharif's treatment is possible in any specialised cardiac health facility in Pakistan."We examined Nawaz Sharif and carried out his tests related to blood count, hormones, bio-chemistry, radiology, heart, kidneys, brain and eyes. He also underwent CT scan, ultrasound and Colour Doppler tests at the Services Hospital Lahore," Professor Mahmood Ayaz, the head of the medical board at the Services Hospital, said."After examining all results, the medical board has reached a unanimous decision that Sharif needs some kind of cardiac intervention. For the purpose he should be shifted to a cardiac institute," he said.Sharif had heart issues because of his previous history of some diseases, including high blood pressure, diabetes and kidney problem, he added."According to the findings of the board, Nawaz Sharif is facing some problems in blood supply of heart veins that must be addressed by cardiac specialists. We had engaged some cardiac specialists from the Punjab Institute of Cardiology who examined the patient and his test reports and suggested little change in Mr Sharif's medicines, Ayaz said.He said the board has recommended to the Punjab government that Sharif should be thoroughly examined by cardiologists for his cardiac complications.A Punjab government official told PTI that Sharif will be shifted to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) Lahore for treatment of his cardiac complications."A new board will be constituted at the PIC and any decision to shift him back to hospital will be taken on its recommendations," the official said.The three-time prime minister, who is serving a seven-year imprisonment in Al-Azizia Mills corruption case, was earlier rushed to Lahore's Punjab Institute of Cardiology after he complained of heart-related complications.He was later discharged from the hospital and taken back to jail following the medical tests. Sharif's party PML-N has been demanding that Sharif should be shifted to London for better treatment."Sharif always had treatment in London as he is best managed there," PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said.The PML-N's reported request to shift him to London has triggered speculation that it is keen to strike a deal with government.When asked if Sharif would be being shifted to London for treatment under some deal, his daughter Maryam Nawaz told reporters in hospital that her father was more interested in going back to jail."Mian sahib wants to go back to jail.Sharif has been behind the bars since December 24, 2018, after an accountability court convicted him in one of the three corruption cases filed under the direction of the Supreme Court.The Al-Azizia Steel Mill case was about setting up steel mills in Saudi Arabia allegedly with corruption money.Three corruption cases - Avenfield properties case, Flagship investment case and Al-Azizia steel mills case - were launched against the Sharif family by the National Accountability Bureau in 2017 following a judgment by the Supreme Court that disqualified Sharif in the Panama Papers case in 2017