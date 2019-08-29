Take the pledge to vote

Former Pak President Zardari Shifted to PIMS from Jail for Medical Checkup

Asif Ali Zardari, the 64-year-old husband of the country's first woman prime minister Benazir Bhutto, was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in a corruption case on July 1. He was shifted to Adiala jail earlier this month.

PTI

August 29, 2019
Islamabad: Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari has been shifted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) from Adiala Jail for medical checkup after his son Bilawal Bhutto blamed the Imran Khan government of denying him medical facilities in the prison, according to a media report.

Bhutto, who visited his father and paternal aunt Faryal Talpur earlier this week in the jail, accused the government of "attempting to kill" Zardari by denying him medical facilities in prison.

Zardari, the 64-year-old husband of the country's first woman prime minister Benazir Bhutto, was arrested by the National Accountability Bureau in a corruption case on July 1. He was shifted to Adiala jail earlier this month.

The cardiac centre at PIMS will be designated as a sub jail for Zardari, who is also the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman, while he undergoes medical treatment there, the jail authorities were quoted as saying by the Geo TV on Thursday.

Terming Prime Minister Khan as "a fascist", Bhutto accused the current leadership of attacking its political opponents and vowed to expose the premier on every front.

According to the National Accountability Bureau, Zardari is being investigated for his alleged involvement in extending loans and other misappropriation by Parthenon Private Limited, Park Lane Estate Private Limited and others.

Zardari's sister Talpur was also arrested in the fake account case.

The 11th president of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013 has denied any link with the fake accounts. He has said the allegation was part of a vilification campaign by Imran Khan-led ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to malign the Opposition leaders.

