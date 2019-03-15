Former Pakistan Intel Operative Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Islamabad

Former Pakistan intelligence operative was found dead in Islamabad on Friday under mysterious circumstances. The body of the retired Brigadier Asad Munir was found hanging from his apartment in Islamabad’s diplomatic enclave.A Geo News report, said the death was an act of suicide. The report further stated that the former director of the intelligence agency in Peshawar had been upset over reports that National Accountability Bureau (NAB), during its executive board meeting, had approved the filing of a reference against him.NAB had accused Munir of allegedly misusing his authority and restoring a plot in F-11 area of the federal capital.A report in Dawn newspaper said that Munir’s family had requested not to perform an autopsy on the body. Dawn quoted hospital sources as saying that even though post mortem was not performed, superficial marks were seen on his body similar to those in suicide cases.Pakistan Peoples Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto, senator Sherry Rehman took to Twitter to offer condolences to his family. Munir’s elder brother, Khalid Munir, also tweeted that his brother had passed away but did not mention the cause of death.