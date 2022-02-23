Former Pakistan Minister, Close Aide Of Benazir Bhutto, Rehman Malik Passes Away

Former Pakistan minister Rehman Malik died on Wednesday due to Covid-19 related health problems in Islamabad, Pakistan-based news agencies reported citing his spokesperson Riaz Ali Turi. Malik was 70-years-old at the time of his passing.

Malik has been on ventilator support since early February after he caught Covid-19 in January. The former Pakistan senator remained in the ICU of a private hospital in Islamabad as his health condition kept deteriorating.

Condolences poured in from all quarters of Pakistan’s political spectrum following the announcement of his demise. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, lawmakers Chaudhry Sarwar, Saleem Mandviwalla and Ahsan Iqbal also tweeted their condolence messages.

A report by Pakistan-based news agency Samaa English highlighted that Malik played a key role in the investigation into the assassination of former Pakistan prime minister Benazir Bhutto. The Assassination of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto is also one of the books written by the Pakistan lawmaker. In 2007, he faced criticism for his failure to protect the former prime minister when she was assassinated.

Malik was a lifelong member of the Pakistan Peoples Party and was the additional director general of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). He graduated with a master’s degree in statistics from the University of Karachi in 1973.

Malik is survived by wife Saeeda Malik and two sons, Ali Malik and Omar Malik.

