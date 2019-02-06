LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
1-min read

Former Pakistan PM Gilani Stopped From Leaving Country

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani was heading to South Korea via Bangkok to attend a conference. However, his name was on the no-fly list.

PTI

Updated:February 6, 2019, 7:59 AM IST
Former Pakistan PM Gilani Stopped From Leaving Country
Former Pakistan Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani (Reuters)
Loading...
Lahore: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani was stopped from leaving the country by security officials at the Lahore airport late Tuesday night.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency, Gilani had reached the Allama Iqbal International Airport in Lahore to catch his flight for South Korea via Bangkok to attend a conference. However, his name was on the no-fly list.

"At the immigration counter, Mr Gilani was told that his name was placed on the black list therefore he could not leave the country," the FIA said, adding that it was following orders from the interior ministry.

Reacting strongly, the senior Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader said he had always appeared in court in the different ongoing cases against him.

"There was no point in placing my name on (the) no-fly list. I was not fleeing the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan's sole agenda seems to be targeting his political opponents," he said.

The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government should have informed me about blacklisting my name, Gilani said, adding that he will challenge the "illegal decision of the government".

Gilani is facing several corruption cases and last week, the accountability court of Islamabad had rejected his plea seeking exemption from personal appearance in a case related to awarding alleged illegal advertising contract to a private ad agency.

He is accused of misusing authority to illegally grant Messrs Midas an advertising contract in contravention of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules.

The act is reported to have cost the national treasury Rs 129.07 million.

Loading...
Loading...
