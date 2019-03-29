English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif Advised 'Complete Rest' By Doctors
He was lodged in the Kot Lakhpat jail since December last year, serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case.
File Photo of former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif.
Lahore: Ousted Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was released from a high-security jail here for six weeks on medical grounds, has been advised "complete rest" by doctors after increase in angina pain and kidney complications.
Sharif, 69, was released from the Kot Lakhpat jail here on Tuesday night after the Supreme Court granted him bail for six weeks to obtain medical treatment within the country.
Doctors at the Sharif Medical City (SMC), which was set up nearly two decades ago by the former prime minister's family, examined the three-time premier on Thursday and advised him complete rest.
Giving details about his health, Sharif's daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif wrote on Twitter, "Mian Nawaz Sharif was taken to SMC today. Preliminary work up & clinical review done. Examined by professors of Cardiology, Medicine, Nephrology & Urology. Recurrent angina & deterioration of renal function are the prime concerns. Further investigations planned tomorrow (Friday) onwards. Advised rest."
According to sources, Sharif might not meet PML-N leaders owing to his health condition.
Perhaps, no political activity will be arranged at Jati Umra residence till Sharif's health improves, they said.
The National Accountability Bureau filed three corruption cases against Sharif on the orders of the Supreme Court following the publication of the Panama Papers.
Sharif, his daughter and son-in-law retired captain Mohammad Safdar were granted bail in September last year in the Avenfield properties case that involved buying of four luxury flats in London through fraudulent means.
He was acquitted in December last year in the Flagship Investments corruption case in the high profile Panama Papers scandal.
