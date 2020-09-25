Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif Bans PML-N Members from Meeting Military Leadership

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif said that from now on no one from his PML-N party will hold individual, private or delegation-level meetings with the country's military leadership.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo said that if necessitated by national security or constitutional requirements, such meetings in the future will be approved by the party's leadership and will be made public, reports Dawn news.

Sharif's tweet comes a day after the Pakistan Army disclosed that former senior PML-N leader and Sindh Governor Mohammad Zubair had twice reached out to Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and discussed political and legal issues of the former premier and his daughter Maryam Nawaz in the past few weeks.

"Recent events once again prove how some meetings remain hidden behind seven veils while others are given the colour of choice through publicising them. This game should now stop," his tweet further said.

Wednesday's disclosure came just hours after PML-N's senior vice-president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi told the media that none of the party members had held one-on-one meeting with the army chief in the recent past.