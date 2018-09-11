Former Pak PM's Wife Kulsoom Nawaz Dies in London; Sharif, Maryam to Get Parole For Funeral

Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar will be granted parole to attend the funeral of Begum Kulsoom, a media report said Tuesday.The three will be granted parole from the time of Kulsoom's funeral prayers till her burial, Geo TV reported, citing the Interior Ministry sources.Sharif, Maryam and Safdar are currently serving jail terms in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi after being convicted by an accountability court in a corruption case in July.A request is necessary for parole to be granted, the sources added.Kulsoom, the wife of Sharif, died Tuesday in London after a long battle with cancer. She was 68.According to sources, the Sharif family has decided to bring back Kulsoom's body to Pakistan, it said."She will be laid to rest in Pakistan," the family confirmed.Prime Minister Imran Khan has condoled the death of Kulsoom and said all facilities will be provided to her family as per law.The prime minister has directed the Pakistan High Commission in London to assist in provision of all necessary facilities to the family of the deceased, said an official statement.