Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf Hospitalised After 'Reaction' From Rare Disease

Updated:March 18, 2019, 9:02 AM IST
File photo of former Pakistan president, General Pervez Musharraf.
New Delhi: Former Pakistan president General Pervez Musharraf has reportedly been shifted to a hospital in Dubai after suffering a reaction from a rare disease.

According to a report in the Dawn newspaper, Musharraf’s party said the former military ruler was already undergoing treatment for the disease but was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after his condition worsened.

The statement was made by All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Secretary-General Mehrene Adam Malik, the report said.

APML Overseas President Afzaal Siddiqui is also said to have told DawnNewsTV that Musharraf had suffered a reaction from amyloidosis, a rare condition for which the former president was receiving treatment.

Musharraf's illness had surfaced last October and at that time, as per reports, the General was treated in London.

