Former Pakistan Prez Zardari, Ex-PM Gillani Indicted, Nawaz Sharif Declared Absconder in Toshakhana Case

A Pakistan anti-corruption court on Wednesday indicted former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Yusuf Raza Gillani, while declared former premier Nawaz Sharif an absconder in the Toshakhana graft case that allegedly caused a heavy loss to the national exchequer. Hearing the case, Judge Asghar Ali also sought details of the movable and immovable properties of Sharif, 70, who is in London for treatment, and asked all of the leaders accused in the case to be presented in court within seven days.

The Toshakhana graft case is about alleged relaxation of rules by Gilani, 68, for the benefit of Zardari, 65, and Sharif to buy vehicles gifted by foreign countries. Sharif is accused of obtaining luxury cars from the treasury house by paying just 15 per cent of the price of these vehicles.

Similarly, Zardari and Gilani, are also accused of receiving luxury vehicles and gifts from the treasure house. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in March had filed the case on the alleged violation of the rules of the Toshakhana which it argued had caused a heavy loss to the national exchequer.

According to the NAB, Gilani had facilitated Zardari and Nawaz to obtain the vehicles. The court has directed the Foreign Office to execute the arrest warrants against Sharif through the Pakistan High Commission in London.

During the hearing on Wednesday, Anwar Majeed and Abdul Ghani Majeed, the two businessmen who are also accused in the case, were indicted. All four men including Zardari and Gillani pleaded not guilty. Since Sharif failed to present himself before the court as he is in London for his treatment, he was declared a proclaimed offender and his case was separated from the other accused.

He was also asked to appear within seven days. The court also asked to provide details of Sharif's movable and immovable properties and warned that his properties will be frozen if he failed to appear.

After indictment, the court adjourned the case until September 24 and ordered the NAB to present its witnesses.